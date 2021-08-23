shares rebound as China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content China shares rose on Monday, bouncing back from a sharp drop last week, as authorities reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July and as regulators moved to further open the country’s financial markets. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was 1.4% higher at 4,835.88 points after falling more than 3.5% last week. ** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5% to 3,477.13 points. ** China on Monday reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak, which began late last month, may taper off soon.