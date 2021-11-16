Shares of property services unit of China developer Kaisa set to slide as trading resumes By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Kaisa Prosperity, a property services unit of embattled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, were set to fall 9.4% on Tuesday as trading resumed, a day after the company said its parent firm’s liquidity issues would not impact their operations.
Kaisa Health and Kaisa Capital were set to open flat on resumed trading.
Kaisa Group’s shares remain suspended as it grapples with a liquidity crisis.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.