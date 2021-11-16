Shares of property services unit of China developer Kaisa set to slide as trading resumes By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Kaisa Prosperity, a property services unit of embattled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, were set to fall 9.4% on Tuesday as trading resumed, a day after the company said its parent firm’s liquidity issues would not impact their operations.

Kaisa Health and Kaisa Capital were set to open flat on resumed trading.

Kaisa Group’s shares remain suspended as it grapples with a liquidity crisis.

