Shares of Chinese developer Kaisa and units suspended as debt woes mount

HONG KONG — Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and three of its units was suspended on Friday, a day after the company said a subsidiary had missed a payment on a wealth management product.

Kaisa’s troubles come amid concerns about a deepening liquidity crisis in the Chinese property sector, with a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in the developers’ shares and bonds in recent weeks.

A Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed Kaisa’s shares were suspended as of Friday. The exchange did not elaborate.