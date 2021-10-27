Home Business Shares of China Evergrande fall in early trade By Reuters

Shares of China Evergrande fall in early trade By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A traffic light is seen near the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday after the country’s state planner said it had advised companies in “key sectors” to “optimise” offshore debt structures.

China Evergrande Group’s stock dropped around 2%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd fell as much as 5%.

China Evergrande Group is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, fuelling worries about the impact of its fate on global markets.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©