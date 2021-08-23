Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Sainsbury’s store in Milton Keynes, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo



(Reuters) – Shares in Sainsbury’s jumped 11% to a three-year high on Monday after a report over the weekend said private equity firms could launch bids worth more than 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Britain’s second-largest supermarket.

Private equity firms, including New York-based Apollo Global Management (NYSE:), were circling Sainsbury’s, the Sunday Times newspaper reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bidders-train-guns-on-sainsburys-sh8228nst.

Apollo’s interest in Sainsbury’s was exploratory and the private equity firm remained in talks to join the Fortress-led consortium bidding for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer Morrisons, the report said.

Sainsbury’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7327 pounds)