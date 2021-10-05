Shares in Santander’s Getnet Brasil to start trading

Article content

SAO PAULO — Shares in payments company Getnet Brasil will start trading on the B3 and Nasdaq stock exchanges on Oct. 18 and 22 respectively, its current controlling shareholder Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday in U.S. and Brazilian regulatory filings.

The lender previously announced it is spinning off and listing Getnet as part of a larger overhaul in the payments businesses of Spain’s Banco Santander, which are grouped in PagoNxt, of which Getnet will be a unit.

“This strategic step will enable Getnet Brazil to unlock the full potential of its businesses as part of PagoNxt,” said Getnet CEO Pedro Coutinho in a statement.