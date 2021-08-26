Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Shares in DWS fell 5.3% in early Frankfurt trade on Thursday following a news report that U.S. authorities are investigating the fund manager after a former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage assets.
A spokesperson for DWS declined to comment on the report by The Wall Street Journal.
