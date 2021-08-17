Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content More regulation from Beijing and a general risk-off mood amid fears over slowing economic growth saw emerging markets stocks suffer a 1.2% decline to hit three-week lows. Mainland China stocks lost 2% and Hong Kong shares extended losses to a fourth straight session after Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data. This followed a series of crackdowns that so far have hit the technology, education property and insurance sectors.

Article content Internet giant Alibaba and Tencent lost more than 4% each, while Netease eased 5.4%. An index of EM tech shares slid to three-month lows, down 0.9% The broader EM equities index extended losses to a fifth straight session as economic growth worries were exacerbated by dismal factory output and retail sales data from China, a major trading partner for most EM economies. “The overriding theme was caution with markets unable to shake off nerves about the COVID-19 Delta variant and its effects on the admittedly K-shaped global recovery after recent data disappointments from the U.S. and China,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA. But a strong recovery in Malaysian stocks, a day after the prime minister resigned, and gains for South African , Russian and most central and eastern European shares helped cap losses.