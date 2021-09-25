Shareholder Vote in Heated Morrison Takeover Set for Oct. 19

Article content (Bloomberg) — Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc set an Oct. 19 deadline for shareholders to vote on the hotly contested 7-billion-pound ($9.6 billion) takeover proposal by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC. Britain’s fourth-largest grocer published documents on Saturday listing that date as the day shareholders will decide the outcome of what could be the country’s largest take-private deal in a decade. A vote of 75% or more is required for CD&R’s deal to go through.

Article content However, CD&R could still face a late challenge from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group, which has been pursuing the grocer throughout the summer and hasn’t yet declared whether it’s walking away. Morrison said in the document that as neither CD&R nor Fortress has declared its offer final, “a competitive situation” exists and as a result there will likely be an auction to resolve the matter. It’s expected the Takeover Panel, a body that oversees U.K. takeover transactions, will announce the terms of the auction process soon. The fight for Morrison reflects the continued interest in Britain’s supermarkets following the 6.5-billion-pound buyout of Asda, the U.K.’s third-largest grocer, earlier this year. Private equity investors want to capitalize on the improving fortunes of leading chains after lockdowns triggered a surge of in-store and online grocery spending.