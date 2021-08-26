Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
LONDON (Reuters) – British businesses reported that 7% of their staff – equivalent to around 1.6 to 2.0 million people – were partly or wholly on furlough in early August, unchanged from late July, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.
Britain’s COVID-19 furlough programme – which supported around a third of private-sector jobs at its peak in May 2020 – comes to an end on Sept. 30.
Of the 7% of workers on furlough, 4.3% had been furloughed on a part-time basis while 2.7% were furloughed full-time, the ONS said.
