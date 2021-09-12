Share First Photo Of Ring – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears is engaged to her longtime BF! The pop star showed off her gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram as she posted alongside Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears, 39, is set to be a bride again! The Oops!…I Did It Again singer revealed she’s engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years Sam Asghari, 27, via Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12. Britney posted a video as she posed alongside Sam, flashing her circle cut ring for the camera. She looked over the moon as she silently gushed and smiled next to her handsome beau.

“Look at that, you like it?” Sam asked her towards the end of the video, as Britney gushed, “Yeah!” before the audio cut off. The Lousiana native also expressed her excitement in her Instagram caption, posting, “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” along with a slew of engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Britney for comment.