Shaquille O’Neal’s Hard Time Convincing People He’s Real On Tinder

To borrow a phrase from Mean Girls, how do I even begin to explain Shaquille O’Neal? The legendary basketball player who has 4 NBA Championship rings, and in Jimmy Kimmel’s words, “the only human visible from space”, has dabbled in a lot of things (successfully) after getting off the court.


Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Off the court, O’Neal has a BA and an MBA degree, got sworn in as Sheriff’s Deputy, starred in movies, released music albums, and also took on DJing. Yes, everybody raise your hands. DJ O’Neal is in the house.


Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

He has put his MBA to good use and become a full fledged businessman. He sits on the board of Papa John and recently became the partial owner of the sports apparel company, Reebok by his association with Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

Though the guy has left the court, he hasn’t stopped courting. And he is doing it 21st century style. Or at least he tried.


Bill Murray – Sns Group / SNS Group via Getty Images

In his recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, O’Neal revealed that he created a profile on Tinder under his own name. And got a match!


Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

O’Neal said, “I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me. I was like, ‘It’s me, it’s Shaq.'”


Robert Laberge / Getty Images

Things didn’t go as expected as his match didn’t believe that she had indeed matched with Shaq. He further revealed, “And she said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”


G Fiume / Getty Images

Well can’t blame the girl though. It’s too good to be true.

Shaq tried to convince her though. He told Kimmel, “She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”


Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Well it’s not everyday you run into NBA giants on a dating app notorious for ghosting, fake accounts and scams. 

Well Shaq, if it’s any consolation, you had better luck than most of us and matched with a human, instead of a bot.

