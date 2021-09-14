Shaquille O’Neal’s Hard Time Convincing People He’s Real On Tinder

To borrow a phrase from Mean Girls, how do I even begin to explain Shaquille O’Neal? The legendary basketball player who has 4 NBA Championship rings, and in Jimmy Kimmel’s words, “the only human visible from space”, has dabbled in a lot of things (successfully) after getting off the court.
Off the court, O’Neal has a BA and an MBA degree, got sworn in as Sheriff’s Deputy, starred in movies, released music albums, and also took on DJing. Yes, everybody raise your hands. DJ O’Neal is in the house.
Though the guy has left the court, he hasn’t stopped courting. And he is doing it 21st century style. Or at least he tried.
In his recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, O’Neal revealed that he created a profile on Tinder under his own name. And got a match!
O’Neal said, “I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me. I was like, ‘It’s me, it’s Shaq.'”
Things didn’t go as expected as his match didn’t believe that she had indeed matched with Shaq. He further revealed, “And she said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”
Shaq tried to convince her though. He told Kimmel, “She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”
Well Shaq, if it’s any consolation, you had better luck than most of us and matched with a human, instead of a bot.
