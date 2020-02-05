Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's son, Shareef, presents a tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Shaquille O & # 39; Nealthe son of honor Kobe Bryant.
On Tuesday, Shareef O & # 39; Neal He took to Instagram to show the new ink he received in honor of the NBA legend, who died a week ago with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and another seven in a helicopter accident.
To pay tribute to the legacy of the Kobe Lakers in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old athlete had his shirt number 8 and 24 tattooed on his leg, along with an illustration of his shirt and Kobe shooting a basketball. Known for his work ethic on and off the court, Shareef had the words "Mamba Mentality,quot; and his logo tattooed on the shin to commemorate his famous slogan.
Lebron James He also honored Kobe with a permanent tribute. On January 31, he released the tattoo he got to commemorate the star athlete. Like Shareef, he paid tribute to Kobe's "Mamba,quot; legacy by tattooing the words "Mamba For Life,quot; on his thigh. Above is the tattoo of a snake, which is a nod to the nickname of Kobe Black Mamba, a rose and its Lakers numbers.
Following Kobe's sudden death, Shareef has been reflecting on his relationship with the basketball superstar, who played alongside his father in the Lakers, on social media.
"You always wanted it to be the best it could be …" he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself sitting next to Kobe's shirts in the Lakers tribute game on January 31. "You always made sure I was happy, you put me before you put yourself and when we had our moments you made me feel that it was great … 8 | 24 2. I love you, I thank you, I miss you."
The day the devastating news was heard that Kobe had died, Shareef shared screenshots of his last exchange with Kobe, which occurred hours before his death. "Are you okay fam?" The final message of Kobe is read, which he sent to verify Shareef after announcing that he would leave UCLA Bruins. The 20-year-old replied: "Yes! I just did this job trying to discover my next move … How have you been?" Along with the screenshots, Shareef also posted a sweet photo of Shaquille and Kobe from his Lakers days.
He wrote: "The first messages were THIS TOMORROW! … I wish I hadn't slept so I could talk to you … I can't even think clearly at this time … I'm glad that I came to join along the years … not only were you a great uncle but you were also a coach and mentor to me … "
To conclude the emotional publication, Shareef continued: "I love you man … thank you for all you have done … for this city, for the world of basketball and for me … I will not disappoint you … you always counted on me and he lifted me up. I love you, uncle. "
