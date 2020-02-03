Shaquille O & # 39; Neal says that Kobe Bryant's death is always going to hurt

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal will always mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant.
While on the red carpet of his "Shaq & # 39; s Fun House,quot; carnival-themed event in Miami this weekend, the former Lakers player gave an update on how he was after the death of his friend and partner of team last week.
"I am facing, but it will always hurt," he told E! News. The pre-Super Bowl event, in which he participated as a DJ, ended up being a fundraiser for the families of those who also died in the accident last Sunday. O & # 39; Neal shared that that particular detail was the main reason he didn't cancel his appearance.
"The income goes to families," he said. "We need to start talking about them more. They are very important. Anyone who loses a life is very important, so my condolences are also with the families."
According to APO & # 39; Neal directed the audience at the event in homage to the deceased basketball player, prompting them to "turn on the lights of their cell phone. We went on to turn this (expletive) one last time for Kobe Bryant."
"We miss you Kobe Bryant," he reportedly added at another time of the night. "Raise your hands for Kobe Bryant. We love you, brother."
Bryant, 41, was one of nine people who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26.
His daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, was also lost in the tragic accident, along with the college baseball coach John Altobelli56, his wife Keri Altobelli46, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli14 Christina Mauser38 Sarah Chester45, his daughter Payton Chester, 13 and the pilot of the aircraft Ara Zobayanfifty.
In the time since the tragedy, O & # 39; Neal, who played in Los Angeles Lakers with Bryant from 1996 to 2004, has expressed his anguish. In an NBA video on TNT posted on Twitter two days after the accident, O & # 39; Neal burst into tears as he remembered his dear friend.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
"We are here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need," he said through tears. "The fact that we are not going to be able to joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; … Those are the things you cannot return ".
The day after Bryant's death, the retired athlete expressed his disbelief and sadness over the news at The great podcast with Shaq.
"I know he will be remembered and all that, but I just wish he was here. I just wish I could tell him something," the star said.
He later revealed in the podcast that he spoke with Vanessa Bryant the day before. As he said: "My heart is with Vanessa because she lost two. She lost her beautiful Gigi who was born the same day as my 13 year old daughter and that is what really hurts. Things like this will always hurt."
Bryant and his daughter are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters, Natalie17 Bianka3 Y Capri, 7 months.
