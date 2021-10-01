Shaq Shares His Thoughts After Kyrie Irving Is Physically Absent From The Nets’ Media Day

Earlier this week the Brooklyn Nets held their media day, and Kyrie Irving, who is one of the team’s star players, was not present physically, but virtually. That started to raise questions about his vaccination status since he was not present in person. While answering questions from the press, he asked that his privacy be respected when the vaccination questions came about. Many people have since shared their opinions about the matter.

One of the latest people to share their opinion was Shaq. While speaking on his podcast he weighed in on the situation and said, “I try not to belittle another man’s opinion. In this game of ours, sometimes you have to think about others instead of yourself. Now, Kyrie has his own views and his opinions. I’m not going to knock that, but he does have an obligation because he took that $200 million.”

He then proceeded to say, “Only thing I don’t like is, ‘Oh I like, can you know, respect my privacy?’ Once you sign up for this life, there is no privacy and you have to accept it. But if you’re on my team and you can’t play uh home games. I don’t want you around. Like we have a chance to win and you ain’t on the program, so go somewhere else, period.”

“We ain’t gonna be going back and forth for 41 games whether you gonna play or not,” said Shaq. “Get your a** up outta here.”

New York City’s COVID-19 regulations require at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor events.

As previously reported, earlier this week, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his thoughts on the ten percent of NBA players that remain unvaccinated and said, “I think they should be disciplined. I don’t think that they are behaving like good teammates or good citizens. This is a war that we’re involved in. And masks and vaccines, they are the weapons that we use to fight this war.”

