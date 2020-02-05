Shaq hilariously hints that Aaron Gordon is drugged during the interview

%MINIFYHTML8923066b6abaaa871884daf59280e1ae11% %MINIFYHTML8923066b6abaaa871884daf59280e1ae12%

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has joked with the grass for days, and used many of them during the appearance of Aaron Gordon in the new pre-game program "NBA on TNT,quot; on Tuesday.

When the 24-year-old Magic star talked about returning to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, O & # 39; Neal seemed to notice the relaxed behavior and eyes of the 24-year-old.

The former NBA star tried to write the word "high,quot; in the interview as many times as he could remember having judged the 2016 Slam Dunk NBA contest, won by Zach LaVine, and then with Minnesota.

(The jokes of O & # 39; Neal begin at the 6:50 mark)

"I hold these guys to a higher perfection," said O & # 39; Neal. "Do you know what I liked about that dump contest? He and Zach were getting so tall. When they were up there, dunking, it was like those boys were drugged. Man, these boys were getting high like hell … Cloud nine the way they were dipping that thing. "

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade and host Adam Lefkoe also seemed to make fun of Gordon.

"In the clouds, baby," Wade said.

"Just go smoke the competition, we have you," Lefkoe said.

O & # 39; Neal ended the interview with one last zinger for Gordon.

It was hard to know if Gordon understood the grass jokes, but at one point he said, "I don't know about that, Shaq."

And in case you are wondering, here is the NBA policy on marijuana:

"If a player tests positive for marijuana, or if he is found guilty or pleads guilty to the use or possession of marijuana, he must undergo further testing, counseling and care in the Program. A second violation will result in a fine of $ 25,000, a third violation will result in a 5-game suspension, and any subsequent violation will result in a suspension that is 5 games longer than the marijuana suspension that immediately precedes the player. "