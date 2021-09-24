ShapeShift issues second token airdrop following decentralization pledge By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
25
ShapeShift issues second token airdrop following decentralization pledge

Non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift has completed its second airdrop of FOX tokens — dubbed “fairdrop” — as part of a broad decentralization pledge that was first announced in July.

The airdrop of 6,613,000 FOX tokens was distributed to over 33,000 DAO community members, ShapeShift announced Tuesday. These holders were previously ineligible for the airdrop reward because their tokens were locked in staking or liquidity operations.