Shannon Beador Says Nicole James Sued Heather Dubrow’s Husband – Hollywood Life

Pop the champagne because Fancy Pants is back! Heather Dubrow made her epic return to ‘RHOC’ during the Season 16 premiere on Dec. 1.

Heather Dubrow is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but not everyone’s happy about it. At first, Shannon Beador wasn’t too upset about it, but once she learned Heather had befriended a woman from her past, her feelings changed.

The woman in question is Nicole James. Heather was first seen going on a hike with Nicole, and they were discussing an upcoming event Heather was hosting at her house. Heather said she’d be inviting Shannon, so she asked Nicole if she knows Shannon and Nicole said she does, but she wasn’t sure if Shannon would remember her. Apparently, their daughters went to preschool together and that was several years ago.

Anyway, when Shannon went out to lunch with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson later in the episode, she revealed that Heather had asked her if she knew Nicole, and she said she thought she once knew her. She just wasn’t sure since Nicole now has a different last name than when she knew her. “I was good friends with [her],” Shannon told Gina and Emily — “she looked like Pam Anderson. She dated Kid Rock.”

Shannon said she and Nicole lost touch over the years, but there’s also a reason why they’re no longer friends today. Shannon actually told Gina why she’s no longer friends with Nicole, but when it came time to sharing the information with Heather, Shannon begged Gina to keep her mouth shut.

Later, when the ladies were heading to Heather’s for her Nobu-hosted party, Emily revealed that Shannon asked her to look into Nicole since she’s an attorney. But they said Shannon should be the one sharing the information she has on Nicole with Heather. “She’s stirring up trouble,” Emily said.

So what exactly is the “juicy gossip about Nicole”? Well, according to Gina, Shannon claimed Nicole once sued Heather’s husband. And once the word got out, Heather kicked everyone out of her house!

