Shannen Doherty says he is "dying,quot; of cancer in an insurance lawsuit

Shannen Doherty is revealing the severity of his cancer in a lawsuit filed against State Farm Insurance.
According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, Doherty's lawyers reveal, "is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."
"Instead of living his remaining years peacefully in his home, Doherty is still displaced and struggling with his insurance company," they continue. Their legal representatives also claim that they were forced to pay out-of-pocket costs for the necessary repairs to their home and their belongings after they suffered damage during the Woolsey fire in 2018.
As Doherty pointed out in his interview with ABC News, she believes that State Farm owes her more money. She said ABC News"I contacted my insurance company. I called, they moved me from the claims adjuster to the claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrible processes I've been through."
In a statement to ABC NewsState Farm said: "We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health problems and wish her a full recovery. We firmly believe that we have maintained our commitment to our client and paid what we do not owe."
Although Doherty said she is "petrified,quot; for her future, the star hopes her legal battle will help someone else in the future. "I can achieve that impact through this demand and by saying that it is enough with large companies and corporations running over the small person. It is not fair and I am defending all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me," shared
This lawsuit is also a great reason why Doherty came forward to reveal his serious diagnosis. She said she wanted to be the one to share the news of her illness, to be "real and authentic,quot; rather than just a "judicial document."
"I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me," he said.
Shannen plans to continue living life as he has always done and as he did when he was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Doherty shared: "Our life does not end at the moment we received that diagnosis. We still have some life for do,quot;. ".