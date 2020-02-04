Shannen Doherty reveals that she is fighting stage 4 breast cancer

%MINIFYHTML6d1550fc77f32a6424a5d9775a2cf2ab11% %MINIFYHTML6d1550fc77f32a6424a5d9775a2cf2ab12%

Roommates sent our prayers to actress Shannen Doherty after she revealed that she is currently fighting stage 4 breast Cancer.

She revealed the news in an interview with Good morning america, which aired on Tuesday. She spoke with Amy Robach and said: "It will come out in a matter of days or a week that, I'm in stage four. Then my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here." I don't think I processed it. It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. "

Many of you can remind Shannen of the successful "90210,quot; and "Enchanted,quot; programs. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and during her first battle, she was open to documenting her fight on social media. However, this time he decided to keep his second diagnosis private until now.

“I definitely have days when I say why to me. And then I'm leaving, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us does, but I would say that my first reaction is always the concern about how, how I am going to tell my mother, my husband, ”she said.

Shannen returned to the reset set "90210,quot; and kept his diagnosis secret because he wanted to show that someone who fights stage 4 cancer could still work. He was also affected by the death of his co-star Luke Perry and wanted to honor his memory.

She said: "It's very strange for me to be diagnosed and then someone who was, you know, apparently healthy to be the first." It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven't done it. , in my opinion. So it's hard. "

Shannen continued: "One of the reasons, along with Luke, is that I did,quot; 90210 "and I really didn't tell anyone because I thought, people can look at other people with stage four can also work. Like, you know, our life does not end at the moment we receive that diagnosis. We still have some life to do. "

We keep Shannen and his family up in prayer during this time.

Source: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/shannen-doherty-shares-stage-breast-cancer-id-people/story?id=68737604