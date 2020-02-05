Shannen Doherty reveals that she is "dying,quot; of terminal cancer in an insurance lawsuit

Charming actress Shannen Doherty revealed that she is "dying,quot; of cancer in a recent lawsuit she filed against State Farm Insurance.

"Instead of living his remaining years peacefully in his home, Doherty remains displaced and struggling with his insurance company," Doherty's lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by E!

They also allege that the star was forced to pay out-of-pocket costs for repairs needed in her home and her belongings after the Woolsey fire in 2018.

"I contacted my insurance company. I called, they moved me from the claims adjuster to the claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrible processes I've been through," he told ABC News. About his battle.

In a statement to E! News, State Farm said: "We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health problems and wish her a full recovery. We strongly believe that we have maintained our commitment to our client and paid what we do not owe."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.