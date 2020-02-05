Shannen Doherty reveals that she is "dying,quot; of terminal cancer in an insurance lawsuit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Charming actress Shannen Doherty revealed that she is "dying,quot; of cancer in a recent lawsuit she filed against State Farm Insurance.

"Instead of living his remaining years peacefully in his home, Doherty remains displaced and struggling with his insurance company," Doherty's lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by E!

They also allege that the star was forced to pay out-of-pocket costs for repairs needed in her home and her belongings after the Woolsey fire in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here