Shannen Doherty reveals that she has stage 4 breast cancer three years after being declared cancer free

Beverly Hills 90210 student Shannen Doherty has revealed that she has stage 4 breast cancer. The actress talked about her diagnosis in Good morning america on Tuesday and admitted that it is "petrified."

Three years ago, Doherty went into remission after fighting breast cancer for two years. The 48-year-old woman said she discovered that her cancer had returned about a year ago, just before she 90210 Co-star Luke Perry died after suffering a stroke.

"I don't think he processed it," Doherty explained. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say," Why me? "And then I say," Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this? "None of us do it."

Doherty says he kept his last battle with cancer in private because he wanted to prove he could still work. She participated in the restart BH90210 last summer, and she says she did it in honor of Perry.

She explained that it was strange to be diagnosed and then have someone who was apparently healthy first. Doherty admitted that Perry's death was shocking, and the least he could do was honor him by joining his former cast members for the restart.

Doherty says he has opened up some people in his life about his battle against cancer, including co-star Brian Austin Green. Doherty confessed that she has moments of great anxiety where she tells herself that she can't do this, and Green is the person she told him about what she is trying.

Doherty says that Green helped her a lot, and that he would call her before shooting and tell her that whatever happens, he has her back. He would also look at her and say "We have this, boy."

The reason why the actress decided to reveal her latest diagnosis is because of a lawsuit she filed against State Farm insurance. Doherty sued the company after she claimed she was not paid enough after she filed a claim when her house was damaged in the Woolsey 2018 fire.

Shannen Doherty said he was worried that his news about cancer would be found in court documents, and that he wanted people to hear it. Doherty wants to control the narrative and make things real and authentic, and he doesn't want it twisted.

According to Page six, the five-year survival rate for people with stage 4 breast cancer is 22 percent. Doherty says that what she most wants to do right now is to make an impact and be remembered for something bigger than her.



