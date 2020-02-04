Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for the Hallmark Channel
Shannen DohertyThe fight is not over.
Five years after your initial diagnosis of breast cancer, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sat down with ABC News to share a heartbreaking health update. "It will come out in a matter of days or a week that has stage 4," he shared. "Then my cancer came back and that's why I'm here."
The 48-year-old woman revealed that she has been fighting the disease privately for over a year, keeping the diagnosis secret while filming BH90210 restart. "I don't think he processed it," he said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say: why me?" And then I say, "Well, why not me? Who else? Who else next to me deserves this?" None of us does. I would say that my first reaction is always the concern about how I am going to tell my mother, my husband. "
His decision to speak comes in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit with the State Farm insurance company, whom he is suing for damages caused to his home in the Los Angeles wildfires in 2018. The court documents he they will publish later this week they will detail their health before the trial.
"I prefer people to come from me," Doherty said. "I don't want it to twist. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me."
According to the star, the insurance company should have paid more damages than it covered from his pocket. "You entered the house and it only reeked of smoke," he said. "I tried, I contacted my insurance company. I called, moved from the claims adjuster to the claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrible processes I've been through."
