Shannen DohertyThe fight is not over.

Five years after your initial diagnosis of breast cancer, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sat down with ABC News to share a heartbreaking health update. "It will come out in a matter of days or a week that has stage 4," he shared. "Then my cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

The 48-year-old woman revealed that she has been fighting the disease privately for over a year, keeping the diagnosis secret while filming BH90210 restart. "I don't think he processed it," he said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say: why me?" And then I say, "Well, why not me? Who else? Who else next to me deserves this?" None of us does. I would say that my first reaction is always the concern about how I am going to tell my mother, my husband. "