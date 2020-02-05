Shannen Doherty remembers the moment he learned that his cancer had returned

Shannen Doherty I knew something was wrong.

Although her breast cancer had gone into remission in 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 Alum had the feeling that her battle was not over. "I began to feel some very strange pains, so I called my oncologist," he reminded ABC News. Amy Robach. "He said," Okay, let's get you in. "I think it's always suspected that this is going to happen."

%MINIFYHTML2116c4983ee79c616418b0f1a225793f11% %MINIFYHTML2116c4983ee79c616418b0f1a225793f12%

Still, she always tried to ignore those negative thoughts. "Definitely, otherwise, I convinced myself that I had defeated him," he continued. "I was the true warrior."

The positive mindset leads him today. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old woman shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, a fight she decided to keep private for more than a year. After all, Doherty refused to let people treat her differently. "They look at you like you're a dead man walking and they need to fire you," he said. "And also, the work dries up. You know, I enjoy working and working gives me one more reason to wake up every morning. It's another reason to fight to stay alive."