Shannen Doherty Got “Truthful” About Cancer Treatment

“In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation,” she recapped. “I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired. I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself.”