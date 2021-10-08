Shannen Doherty Got “Truthful” About Cancer Treatment

“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like.”
After going into remission in 2017, Shannen revealed in 2019 that her cancer had returned as stage 4.
Now, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the actress is getting real about what cancer treatment looks like.
“For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second,” Shannon captioned on Instagram alongside photos of her with a nosebleed and resting in bed wearing Cookie Monster PJs.
“In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation,” she recapped. “I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired. I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself.”
“Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible.”
Shannen has been super honest about her cancer journey from the start. “I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life … to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active,” she recently said during a virtual panel for her new Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime.
Sending love and support, Shannen!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!