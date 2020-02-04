Shannen Doherty cries while revealing the battle against stage four cancer

A B C

The actress of & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; He decides to talk about his health problem because he will eventually go out in his legal battle against the State Farm insurance company.

Actress Shannen Doherty She is fighting stage four cancer three years after she went into remission after a battle with breast cancer.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210"The 48-year-old star had been deprived of the fight against cancer for a year because he wanted to show that he could work, after appearing in the independent season of the restarted program."BH90210".

"I don't think he processed it," he said during an interview on the American television show. "Good morning america"Tuesday, February 4, 2020." It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, "Why me?" And then I say: & # 39; Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us does. "

The star continued to confess that he only trusted a small group of people, which included a co-star Brian Austin Green.

"I had moments of great anxiety when I thought, & # 39; I really can't do this & # 39 ;, and Brian was the only person who, from that group of people I knew, said, quite quickly and said:" Here, him – this is what I'm dealing with, "he explained.

"Then, before shooting, he always called me and said: & # 39; Listen, you know, whatever happens, I support you & # 39;. He looked at me and said: & # 39; We have this, boy & # 39; … So Brian helped me a lot. "

Admitting that it is "petrified," Shannen said he presented his diagnosis, as it would appear in court documents, in a lawsuit he is filing against the State Farm insurance company, regarding an alleged claim not paid for damages to his home after the Woolsey. California fires in 2018.