Shannen Doherty and more cancer survivors who have inspired us

Shannen Doherty You are ready to beat cancer once again.
Tuesday morning Good morning america, the actress shared a difficult health update for her fans and followers.
"It will come out in a matter of days or a week that has stage 4," he revealed in the morning program. "My cancer came back and that's why I'm here."
In 2015, Shannen revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer. But in April 2017, the actress announced that she was in remission.
"We only live once, Snoopy," a photo is read on Shannen's Instagram after the news was revealed today. "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!"
According to the BH90210 star, she has been fighting privately against the disease for over a year while filming the popular reboot. "It's hard because I thought that when I finally left I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can see that and say:" Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work ". Shannen continued. "Our life does not end at the moment we receive that diagnosis. We still have some life to do."
While the actress prepares for battle, we will look at some more breast cancer survivors who have overcome a difficult diagnosis. Perhaps the words of others will inspire Shannen and others fighting similar health obstacles to never give up.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Hoda Kotb
"I think that after beating breast cancer, one becomes brave and somehow approaching his boss to talk about a possible promotion no longer seems such a daunting task." –TODAY show co-anchor to Cosmopolitan
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Wanda sykes
"My scars? I barely see them. I feel complete; I really do. Because every day I can say: & # 39; There is no cancer & # 39; I am healthy and that is beautiful." —Actress and comedian of Persons
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Giuliana Rancic
"& # 39; Everything will be fine in the end. If it's not right, it's not the end & # 39;. Since I was diagnosed with breast cancer, this quote has been my mantra. These words have been my hymn, my inspiration, my comfort and my prayer. " ME! News co-anchor on Instagram
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Shannen Doherty
"Ultimately, they are only breasts, right? I mean, I love them, they are mine, they are beautiful, but in the grand scheme of things, I would rather be alive and prefer to grow old with my husband." "-Beverly Hills, 90210 star in Dr. Oz
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival
Christina Applegate
"I laughed more in the hospital than ever in my life, making fun of all the weird things that happened to me. My friends came in with that sad look, and I threw something at them and said:" Come! This is not the end. of the world! & # 39; "-Dead to me actress for Women's health
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Rita Wilson
"Try to find the moments in your day that give you joy and happiness, because there is still time to laugh and life goes on." —Actress, singer and producer in the TODAY show
Matt Crossick / PA Wire
Minogue Kylie
"It takes hard work, it requires determination, you have to be relentless, you have to work through tears and pain and all that sort of thing. But you can't do any of that without the people who love and support you." – Australian pop singer in the GQ Men's awards of the year
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Kathy Bates
"I don't have breasts, so why do I have to pretend like I do? That's not important. I'm grateful to be born at a time when research allowed me to survive. I feel incredibly lucky to be alive." –American horror story WebMD actress
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Sheryl crow
"My lesson was, in my diagnosis and lying on the radiation table every morning for seven weeks, it was that nobody can take care of me but me. And I wasn't doing that … I had to reflect and remember who it was like I entered and I really had to redefine my life. " —Inger-songwriter for NPR
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"I am not someone who likes to look back. I look forward. This is how I operate. We will finish an episode, and I am ready for the following. I am always moving forward, you know?" –Veep actress for Fashion
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John
"I am positive about my life and my journey, and I hope I can touch other people to be positive about yours … I am happy if I entertain people, but I am happier when I help people." –Grease actress for Tonight entertainment
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m. And don't miss our special Oscar 2020 preview on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLa5789e8fa3c15e514998665593b8c59113%