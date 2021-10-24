Shanna Moakler’s Feelings On Kids Attending Dad’s Engagement Party – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler has been vocal about her feelings on Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship — and she echoes those feelings when it comes to her kids attending their engagement!

Shanna Moakler, 46, hasn’t been shy about her feelings of ex-husband Travis Barker’s, 45, relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, 42. But her kids have felt happy for their dad and soon-to-be-step-mom as they attended an engagement party thrown by Kourtney’s celebrity family, something that was hard for their mother to see. “Shanna’s kids going to the engagement party thrown by the Kardashian’s really hurt her,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

After four years of marriage, Shanna and Travis welcomed son Landon Asher Baker, 18, followed by daughter Alabama Louella Barker, 15, into the world together. But the kids have seemingly sided with their father as of recent, taking to social media to slam their mother, saying she’s not involved in their lives, claims Shanna deems to be untrue.

The former model and reality star has posted about her love for her children, she admitted earlier this summer that they weren’t speaking. While this is hard for the mom of 3 to watch, there’s a piece of her that understands the thrill of being involved with the most famous family in the world. “She’s been the best mom she can be to her kids,” our source added. “And at that age, who wouldn’t want to go to a party that’s thrown by the Kardashians?”

Both Landon and Alabama posted from the lavish looking dinner party right after Travis got down on one knee. They’ve been supportive of the couple for awhile now as they see how happy he makes their father, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care about their mom, too. “They’re happy for their dad,” our source said. “But the kids are torn.”

The former Miss USA isn’t necessarily happy for her ex as he officially moves on, but that doesn’t mean it’s because she wants him back. “She’s not in love with him,” our source revealed. “This isn’t about that. She loves her kids and wants nothing more than her kids to be happy and safe, but the idea of having them be a part of the most famous family in America would be daunting for anyone.”