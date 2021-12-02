Shanna Moakler’s Ex Reacts To Travis Barker Raising His Daughter – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana.

On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Oscar and the former Playboy pinup had a tumultuous relationship. While they were engaged in Oct. 1998 they broke things off 2 years later when he was caught taking another woman to the Latin Grammys. 3 years later Shanna would marry Travis, but their romance would end in divorce by 2008.

Oscar signaled his support for Travis back in mid-May after Shanna complained that her children were not speaking to her. The drummer appeared to respond to her claims by posting a dark photo of himself captioned, “Leave Me Alone.” Trying to raise his friend’s spirits in the comment section, Oscar wrote, “Damn bro your [sic] cute hahah love you bro,” to which Barker replied, “Haha love you too brother.”

Shanna is reportedly upset at her children’s growing connection to Travis’ fiancee Kourtney. “Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”

The source added that Travis’ kids “still go to him” for advice rather than Shanna and “feel far more connected” to their dad. “He’s been a more present parent in their life,” they shared. “He treats his kids all equal and is the best dad to them.”