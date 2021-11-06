Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler shared how she really feels about ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, saying how much they ‘deserve’ one another.

Shanna Moakler didn’t mince words on Friday when speaking of her ex Travis Barker‘s recent engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. “Really, they got engaged?” the 46-year-old quipped when asked by paparazzi about Travis’ proposal to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

“I think they’re very deserving of one another,” the former Playboy model said of Travis and Kourt, per Page Six. “I hope they get good ratings.”

Shanna — who shares estranged children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Travis, continued by insisting that she wasn’t “jealous or bitter” of the two, and was “honestly very happy” with where she currently is in life. “I already had that life,” she shared. “I already did it. I had my own TV show,” she said, recalling the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers she starred in with Travis from 2005 to 2006. “I’m good. I’m in a really good place, yeah.”

The former reality star did say that certain ways Travis courted his bride-to-be were “weird,” considering how it mirrored her own experience with the musician. “I’ve said that before,” she stated. “I don’t feel that that makes me bitter or jealous by just saying that’s weird. But it is.”

Shanna and Travis tied the knot in 2004 and separated in 2006, ultimately finalizing their divorce in 2008. Although both have gone their separate ways since the split, Shanna seems to feel some type of way about her ex, recently throwing some shade at “Kravis” about their True Romance-inspired Halloween costumes. Shanna revealed that the flick was something she and Travis originally bonded over, and responded to fans in the comments section of her own Halloween Instagram post regarding her ex’s costume choice. “It’s like an episode of Punk’d,” she commented.