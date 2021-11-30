Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kids Getting Close With Kourtney Kardashian – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler is reportedly ‘devastated’ her kids are spending such quality time with their soon-to-be stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and dad Travis Barker.

Shanna Moakler, 46, isn’t too happy her kids are getting so close with her ex’s fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. Ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Travis Barker, 45, became an item, their respective children have spent more quality time with their soon-to-be stepparents, also getting closer amongst themselves as well.

“Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”

The insider also added that Travis’ kids — son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and adoptive daughter, Atiana, 22 — “still go to him” versus Shanna and “feel far more connected” to the Blink-182 drummer. “He’s been a more present parent in their life,” they shared. “He treats his kids all equal and is the best dad to them.”