Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kids Getting Close With Kourtney Kardashian – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler is reportedly ‘devastated’ her kids are spending such quality time with their soon-to-be stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, and dad Travis Barker.
Shanna Moakler, 46, isn’t too happy her kids are getting so close with her ex’s fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. Ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Travis Barker, 45, became an item, their respective children have spent more quality time with their soon-to-be stepparents, also getting closer amongst themselves as well.
“Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”
The insider also added that Travis’ kids — son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and adoptive daughter, Atiana, 22 — “still go to him” versus Shanna and “feel far more connected” to the Blink-182 drummer. “He’s been a more present parent in their life,” they shared. “He treats his kids all equal and is the best dad to them.”
As far as having Kourtney in the picture, another source spilled to HL that the Barker kids have “developed a bond” with their future stepmom and she is “starting to treat them like her own,” getting closer every day. “Travis’ son Landon has become a role model to Kourtney’s boys Mason and Reign and Alabama has already become a big sister figure to Penelope,” the insider revealed, adding that “Kravis” are already “digging” their blended family unit. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party, as this is what they both want,” they continued. “Travis’s kids are obviously loving the added attention and fame that their stepmom being a Kardashian has brought.”
Although Shanna might be concerned about her kids’ growing bond with the Poosh founder based on her fame, an additional source close to the KarJenner family shared that it was actually an organic bond that grew over time. Considering how Kourtney has known Travis’ kids “for years” from growing up in the same neighborhood, the insider noted it was an “authentic” connection that grew over time.
“As everybody knows, Kourtney is an incredible mother and she’s so good with children. They always come first in her eyes,” they stated. “Kourtney really didn’t have to try to build a bond with Alabama and Landon. The connection was mutual. She loves them like her own.“