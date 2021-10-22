Shanna Moakler Reacts To Comment About Kids Becoming Kardashian Royalty – Hollywood Life

Shanna Moakler says her kids Alabama and Landon were ‘royalty long before’ ex Travis Barker hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler, 46, clapped back at an internet troll who commented on her two kids Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, are “royalty” due to ex Travis Barker‘s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. “How does it feel [that] your children will be in Hollywood Royalty now. Kardashians run LA,” a follower wrote in the comments section of her latest photo shared on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Shanna didn’t hesitate to respond. “I’m their mother, they were royalty long before…” the former Meet the Barkers star quipped back. “I love that people are now telling me how I feel! lol I can’t with this world,” she said in a separate, second comment. She didn’t stop there, also showing some love on a comment defending her.

“You act like @shannamoakler @travisbarker didn’t have a Reality show about their family long before the Kardashians? If you are so into ‘Pop news’ it’s pretty disgraceful that you don’t know these facts! #meetthebarkers,” a Shanna fan wrote back in response. Shanna didn’t reply directly to the support, but “liked” the comment. Notably, Shanna, Travis and their kids — including her daughter Atiana, 22, from with ex Oscar De La Hoya — were featured on the series from 2005 – 2006. Shanna and the Blink 182 drummer divorced two years later, in 2008.

In the image, Shanna stunned as she made a reference to 1939 classic Gone With The Wind. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” the blonde penned in her caption, including an anchor emoji — perhaps in reference to the engagement news.

Shanna has previously shaded the KarJenner clan, alleging that they “destroyed” her family. “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” she said outside of JOEY restaurant in L.A. back in February.

Travis proposed to Kourtney after their 10 month romance with a romantic set up at the stunning Rosewood Montecito resort. The musician had the help of celebrity florist Jeff Leatham to create a heart shaped rose bush adorned with candles where he got down on one knee and popped the question! It was an immediate yes for Kourt, who posted photos of the moment to Instagram shortly after, writing, “forever.” This is Kourtney’s first engagement and wedding. She shares three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, but the pair never made their relationship legal.