Shanghai zinc soars to 14-year high as power crisis hits output

Article content Shanghai zinc prices surged 8% on Monday to a 14-year high on supply shortage worries as an energy crisis in Europe and China forced some companies to cut production. The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 8% to 27,720 yuan ($4,306.76) a tonne, its highest since August 2007. Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4% to $3,848 a tonne by 0601 GMT, after surging a record 20.4% last week to close at its highest since June 2007 on Friday.

Article content Belgium-based Nyrstar said last week it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters, while Glencore, which also has three zinc smelters in Europe, said it was “adjusting production” to save energy costs. In China, Yunnan and Guangxi continue to restrict zinc smelting output, but Chinese downstream consumers are practicing a “wait-and-see” approach as prices of the metal surged, Huatai Futures said in a report. “The price support is relatively strong, but it is necessary to beware of the downside risks caused by weak consumption,” it said. Citi analysts in a report last week upgraded their average price forecast for LME zinc in October-December to $3,500 a tonne from $2,900 previously.