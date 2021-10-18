Shanghai zinc soars to 14-year high as power crisis hits output

Article content
Shanghai zinc prices surged 8% on Monday to a 14-year high on supply shortage worries as an energy crisis in Europe and China forced some companies to cut production.
The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 8% at 27,720 yuan ($4,308.16) a tonne, its highest since August 2007.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $3,795.50 a tonne by 0715 GMT, after surging a record 20.4% last week to close at its highest since June 2007 on Friday.
Article content
Belgium-based Nyrstar said last week it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters, while Glencore, which also has three zinc smelters in Europe, said it was “adjusting production” to save energy costs.
In China, Yunnan and Guangxi continue to restrict zinc smelting output, but Chinese downstream consumers are practicing a “wait-and-see” approach as prices of the metal surged, Huatai Futures said in a report.
“The price support is relatively strong, but it is necessary to beware of the downside risks caused by weak consumption,” it said.
Citi analysts in a report last week upgraded their average price forecast for LME zinc in October-December to $3,500 a tonne from $2,900 previously.
Article content
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME copper climbed as much as 1.7% to $10,452.50 a tonne, its highest since May 18 and only 2.7% below its record high level of $10,747.50 a tonne. ShFE copper climbed to a level unseen since May 13 at 76,700 yuan a tonne.
* LME on-warrant copper stocks
* ShFE aluminum jumped to a level unseen since May 2006 at 24,765 yuan a tonne and LME aluminum advanced as much as 1.8% to $3,229 a tonne, its highest since July 2008.
* China’s September aluminum output declined for a fifth consecutive month due to electricity shortages.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
($1 = 6.4343 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)