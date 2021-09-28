Shanghai tin slips from record high on China demand worries

Article content

Shanghai tin prices dropped on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as growing power cuts in top consumer China sparked worries over downstream demand.

The most-traded November tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 4.5% to 269,430 yuan ($41,667.38) a tonne at 0416 GMT, falling from a record 290,510 yuan-a-tonne record level hit on Monday.

As solder companies and tin chemical producers in parts of China operated at reduced capacity due to electricity usage curbs, demand for refined tin reduced, the International Tin Association’s (ITA) Beijing branch said on Monday.