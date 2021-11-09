Shanghai stocks flat as new lending tool fails to excite investors

Article content

SHANGHAI — Shanghai stocks were flat on Tuesday as a new lending tool failed to excite investors, while lingering worries about the real estate sector’s liquidity woes weighed on property stocks.

The Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,497.90, while the CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,833.69 by the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 24,745.92. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 8,788.00.

** China’s central bank said on Monday it will provide financial institutions with low-cost loans to help firms cut carbon emissions.