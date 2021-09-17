Shanghai stocks fall as coal shares drag; Hong Kong rebounds

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 17, 2021  •  20 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — Shanghai stocks fell on Friday, with coal companies leading the declines, while China’s blue-chips edged higher. The Hong Kong market rebounded, led by tech and healthcare shares.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,820.76 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,585.71.

The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 24,765.45. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9% to 8,885.08.

** A sub-index tracking coal stocks plunged 7%, their biggest daily decline since February 2020.

** China’s leading coal industry associations called on top miners on Thursday to ensure thermal coal supplies to help stabilize surging prices, at a time when the country’s environment ministry said China plans to include more cities in its 2021 winter air pollution campaign.

** Investors bought the dips in the battered real estate sector, which rebounded 2% after falling for three straight sessions on China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

** Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan warned Evergrande’s crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector.

** The healthcare sub-index and the consumer staples gained 3.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark rebounded after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before, as the saga around China Evergrande Group lurched towards a conclusion, unsettling investors.

** Shares of Evergrande extended falls for the fifth consecutive session, slumping 11.8% to HK$2.32, their lowest in nearly ten years.

** The Hang Seng Property Index and the Hang Seng Finance Index went down 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.9% after losing 1% in previous session. Internet giants Tencent Holdings , Alibaba Group, and Meituan gained 2.2%, 1.7%, and 3.7%, respectively.

** The healthcare sub-index surged 4.2%, and Alibaba Health Information Technology and Wuxi Biologics are the top two daily gainers on the Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR