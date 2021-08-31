Shanghai stainless steel rises on firm raw material prices, output curbs

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese stainless steel futures jumped more than 4% on Tuesday, backed by strong nickel prices and supply concerns amid controls on high energy-consuming projects in some regions that had failed energy targets in the first half.

Supply for nickel pig iron is relatively tight as producers are supporting prices, analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.

Nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained more than 2.5% in morning trade.

Meanwhile, six stainless steel producers in the Guangxi region were asked to limit production as local government aims to control energy consumption and emissions, Huatai Futures added.