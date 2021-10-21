Shanghai stainless steel rebounds as nickel prices surge

Article content BEIJING — Chinese stainless steel futures snapped a three-session losing streak on Thursday to rise more than 5%, buoyed by a surge in steelmaking ingredient nickel prices, although analysts warn that downstream consumption of the metal remains sluggish. Nickel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 8% to a record 161,600 yuan ($25,283.58) per tonne. China’s imports of nickel ore and nickel pig iron fell 1.6% and 12.3%, respectively, on a monthly basis in September, data released by the customs office on Wednesday showed.

Article content Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse, for November delivery, gained 4.1% to 21,085 yuan per tonne by 0215 GMT. Earlier in the session, they had risen 5.1% to 21,280 yuan. However, analysts say stainless steel consumption is still slow in the short term as recent power rationing has hurt manufacturing activities in the world’s second-largest economy. “Costs at downstream fabricators are rising, (companies) are unwilling to stock up goods, stainless steel transaction is relatively sluggish,” analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note. Other steel prices on the Shanghai exchange were lower. Construction rebar, for January delivery, fell 1.6% to 5,325 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils dipped 0.5% to 5,587 yuan per tonne.