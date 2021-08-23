Shanghai shares rise as China reports no local COVID-19 cases

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content China shares bounced back on Monday after last week’s sharp drop, as authorities reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, while technology and healthcare stocks helped Hong Kong equities rise after a two-day fall. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,810.14 by the end of the morning session, after falling more than 3.5% last week, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,461.73. ** The Hang Seng index jumped 1.8% to 25,299.71. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.7% to 8,890.08.

Article content ** China on Monday reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon. ** The defense sub-index, the coal sub-index and the high-end equipment manufacturing sub-index led the rebound, rising 5.2%, 3% and 2.8%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 3.1% after dropping 2.5% on Friday to a record low as regulatory clampdowns shattered confidence. ** Gaming and social media giant Tencent rose 2.9% and was headed for its biggest daily gain since Aug. 10, after it bought back 240,000 company shares for HK$101.7 mln ($13.1 mln). ** Food-delivery giant Meituan rose 2.6%. ** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 2%.

Article content ** Members of the ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country’s graft watchdog said. ** Hangzhou is home to some of China’s top software and internet companies, including Alibaba. ** The Hang Seng Healthcare sub-index jumped 5.5%. Healthcare companies Alibaba Health Information Technology and Wuxi Biologics surged 8.3% and 8.1%, respectively. ** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd gained 5.8% on plans to launch A-shares index futures. ** “We view this as a strong testament of the Chinese authorities’ commitment to further liberalize the onshore capital markets and support (cross-border) equity flows,” Goldman Sachs said in a note. ** “Especially at a time when recent regulation changes have cast doubts among investors on policymakers’ strategic priority towards the financial markets.” (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

