Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

SHANGHAI — Shanghai’s main share index rose on Wednesday as China’s central bank boosted short-term funding to ease worries over tightening liquidity amid a faltering recovery, but losses in financial, tech and real estate firms kept China’s blue-chip index lower.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.34% at 3,526.49 points. ** China’s central bank offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, bigger than daily injections in recent months, in what traders saw as a bid to support liquidity and lift market sentiment. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.11%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.25%, the real estate index down 3.52% and an info tech sub-index down 1.02%. ** Underscoring continued financial risks in the real estate sector that some investors worry could pose broader risks, a supplier to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group said Evergrande had failed to pay some overdue bills. ** Evergrande shares were down 1.79% by midday in Hong Kong. They have fallen nearly 85% since July last year. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.56% to 9,047.6, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.36% at 25,634.38. ** The Hang Seng Tech index took a breather after Tuesday’s gain of more than 7%, falling 0.1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.07%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.27% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.37%​. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.07%, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.08%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4775 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.4705. ($1 = 6.4773 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)