Shanghai shares fall as power crunch weighs

SHANGHAI — Shanghai shares fell on Monday as analysts worried that a recent power crunch which has curbed factory production is weighing on economic growth. Blue-chips rose, led by consumer staples ahead of the National Day holiday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6%, to 4,877.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,582.83 points.

** China’s power crunch, caused by tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, has triggered a contraction in heavy industry across several regions and is dragging on the country’s economic growth rate, analysts said.