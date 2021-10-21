Shanghai nickel leaps to record high on supply worries

Article content Nickel prices in Shanghai hit a record high on Thursday as falling Chinese imports raised worries about supply, while potentially lower output in the Philippines amid an already tight inventory situation also lifted prices. The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a record 161,600 yuan ($25,250.79) a tonne, before easing to close at 155,880 yuan a tonne, up 4.2%. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 2.2% to $21,425 a tonne, its highest since May 2014.

Article content China’s September imports of nickel ore and nickel pig iron (NPI) fell 1.6% and 12.3% month-on-month, while ore output in the Philippines, the No. 1 supplier for China, could decline this year due to unfavorable weather. There is a shortage of ferronickel in the market, said a trader. Prices of NPI with nickel content of 10%-15% in China rose to a record $1,502.50 a tonne. Chinese production of NPI – used in making stainless steel – has been disrupted due to a widespread power curb in the country. Chinese NPI plants operated at their lowest level on record earlier this month, said Marex commodities broker Anna Stablum in a note, citing data from Marex Spectron’s joint venture partner Earth-I. Brazilian miner Vale SA saw third quarter output fell 22% year-on-year, while Russian miner Nornickel said its nickel production in January-September fell 23% year-on-year, despite a pickup in third-quarter output.