Shanghai nickel hits record high on supply concern

Article content Nickel prices in Shanghai jumped to a record high on Thursday on supply worry amid falling Chinese imports and unfavorable weather in the Philippines potentially hitting output even as it deals with an already tight inventory level. The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a record 161,600 yuan ($25,288.33) a tonne, while three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 1.9% to $21,370 a tonne, its highest since May 2014.

Article content China’s imports of nickel ore and nickel pig iron fell 1.6% and 12.3%, respectively, on a monthly basis in September, customs data showed. Meanwhile, output in the Philippines, the biggest supplier of nickel ore to top consumer China, could decline this year due to unfavorable weather, the country’s head of nickel association said. Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses have been hovering near a record low for weeks, while LME stocks of the metal were at their lowest since December 2019 of 92,766 tonnes. Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday its nickel output in the third quarter fell 22% year-on-year, mainly due to labor disruptions at its Sudbury mine. Russian miner Nornickel said on Wednesday its nickel production in January-September fell 23% year-on-year, partly due to temporary suspension at two of its mines, despite a pickup in third-quarter output from the previous three months.