Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down With More Than 30K People Inside After One Person Tests Positive For COVID

Whew! Shanghai health authorities were not playing on Sunday evening after one person tested positive while inside the city’s Disneyland park.

According to NPR, the city suddenly closed Shanghai Disneyland with more than 30,000 people inside after a woman who visited the park on Saturday later tested positive for the coronavirus. The city also shut town the metro station that services the park.

Shanghai announced on Monday that all 33,863 Disneyland guests who were tested over the weekend came back negative, and authorities say they will have to be tested again. According to the Associated Press, the park will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday to ensure proper preventative measures are taken.

Many visitors are still waiting for the results of their second COVID test to be released from the park, and officials have promised refunds or exchanges to any guests impacted by the park’s closing.

“We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to reopen operations,” Shanghai Disney Resort said on its website. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”

The sudden shutdown of Shanghai Disneyland aligns with China’s efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. The country’s response to the spread of COVID has been its strict citywide lockdowns, quarantine mandates, and other public health measures to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible.

Chinese media outlets report an estimated 100,000 people visited the park between Saturday and Sunday, and Shanghai health authorities reportedly plan to test all of them.

