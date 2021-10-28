Shanghai aluminum hits three-month low as coal prices tumble

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange declined as much as 3.1% to a two-month low of $2,602 a tonne, having shed 19% since Oct. 18 when the contract hit its highest since July 2008.

The most-traded December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 7.6% to 19,200 yuan ($3,001.92) a tonne, the lowest since July 22 and down 23% since the beginning of last week. The contract recovered slightly to close at 19,920 yuan a tonne, still down 4.1%.

Aluminum prices in Shanghai hit their lowest in more than three months on Thursday as tumbling coal prices eased worries about rising production costs for the energy-intensive metal.

Article content

The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 13% to 1,033.8 yuan ($161.47) per tonne, hitting the daily trading limit.

China’s state planner has set an immediate price target for thermal coal in its most direct intervention yet to cool the market for the key power-generating fuel amid a severe power crunch, trading and power firm sources told Reuters.

“It’s a (coal) policy-driven market. I don’t bet on price movement anymore,” an aluminum trader said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE tin hit its limit down, tumbling 8% to 258,370 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 22 while LME tin edged up 0.4% to $35,535 a tonne at 0738 GMT.

* ShFE nickel dropped as much as 4.9% to its lowest since Oct. 14 of 143,500 yuan a tonne and LME nickel lost as much as 0.6% to trade near a two-week low of $19,300 a tonne.

* LME copper rose 1.3% to $9,675 a tonne, LME zinc rose 1% to $3,367 a tonne and ShFE zinc ended 1.9% lower at 23,860 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3959 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)