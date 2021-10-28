Shanghai aluminum hits three-month low as coal prices tumble

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined as much as 3.1% to a two-month low of $2,602 a tonne, having shed 19% since Oct. 18 when the contract hit its highest since July 2008.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped as much as 7.6% to 19,200 yuan ($2,999.95) a tonne, the lowest since July 22. The contract has lost 23% since the beginning of last week.

Aluminum prices in Shanghai hit their lowest in more than three months on Thursday as tumbling coal prices eased worries about rising production costs for the energy-intensive metal.

Article content

The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 13% to 1,033.8 yuan ($161.47) per tonne, hitting the daily trading limit.

China’s state planner has set an immediate price target for thermal coal in its most direct intervention yet to cool the market for the key power-generating fuel amid a severe power crunch, trading and power firm sources told Reuters.

“It’s a (coal) policy-driven market. I don’t bet on price movement anymore,” an aluminum trader said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE tin hit its limit down, tumbling 8% to 258,370 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 22, before recovering to 262,600 yuan a tonne, still down 6.5% at 0615 GMT. LME tin eased 0.7% to $35,160 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel dropped as much as 4.9% to its lowest since Oct. 14 of 143,500 yuan a tonne and LME nickel lost as much as 0.6% to trade near a two-week low of $19,300 a tonne.

* LME copper rose 1.6% to $9,704 a tonne, ShFE nickel eased 0.3% to 71,250 yuan a tonne while LME zinc rose 1.2% to $3,376.50 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)