Shanghai aluminum hits 4-mth low as rising coal output eases supply fears

Article content

Shanghai aluminum prices dropped to a more than four-month low on Friday as rising coal output in China eased worries over disruptions to the metal’s production.

China is the world’s top producer of aluminum, the smelting of which is an energy-intensive process.

The most-traded December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled as much as 7.5% to 18,470 yuan ($2,885.85) a tonne, the lowest since June 22.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.5% to $2,517 a tonne, its weakest level since Aug. 19.