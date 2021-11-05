Shanghai aluminum hits 4-mth low as rising coal output eases supply fears

The most-traded December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled as much as 7.5% to 18,470 yuan ($2,885.67) a tonne, the lowest since June 22, before paring some losses to close down 6.4% at 18,680 yuan a tonne.

China is the world’s top producer of aluminum, the smelting of which is an energy-intensive process.

Shanghai aluminum prices dropped on Friday to a more than four-month low, as China’s rising coal output eased worries over disruptions to production of the metal.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 1.7% to $2,510 a tonne, its weakest level since July 28.

China’s daily coal output hit 11.2 million tonnes on Wednesday, rising around 1 million tonnes from early October, close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production.

Thermal coal futures on China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange have plunged more than 50% from a historic high of 1,908.2 yuan per tonne hit on Oct. 19.

“The ongoing fall in coal prices in China amid stronger supply is likely to lower the risk of power shortages … Not only are the risks of disruptions lower, costs of smelting the metal have also declined significantly,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

* Expectations that Russia will remove taxes on aluminum exports and boost global supplies have triggered an inventory sell-off that has slashed prices of the metal on the physical market in Europe and the United States.

* LME nickel rose 0.5% to $19,245 a tonne at 0705 GMT, LME zinc shed 1% to $3,209 a tonne, ShFE copper fell 1% to 69,590 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc declined 3.3% to 22,835 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4006 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)