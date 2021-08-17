Shanghai aluminum hits 13-year high on supply concerns

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Shanghai aluminum prices hit their highest in 13 years on Tuesday as output disruptions in top producer China raised supply concerns. The most-traded September aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.6% to 20,575 yuan ($3,174.47) a tonne, its highest since August 2008, before closing at 20,515 yuan a tonne, still up 1.3%. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since July 30 at $2,638 a tonne. China’s state planner has stopped reviewing proposals for new high energy-consuming projects that have no support from the national government in Yunnan, Guangxi and Xinjiang, all aluminum producing areas, after they increased their energy consumption in January-June.